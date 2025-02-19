Calgary Stampeders sign former NFL receiver Josh Ali

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Josh Ali.

The six-foot, 191-pound native of Miami, Fla. signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and dressed for two regular-season games, recording one target. He initially made the team’s active roster in 2023 but was placed on injured reserve and was cut following training camp in 2024.

The 25-year-old played collegiately at the University of Kentucky where he recorded 131 catches for 1,447 yards and eight touchdowns, six carries for 34 yards, and 29 punt returns for 283 yards over 55 games, making 34 starts.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 5-12-1, missing the postseason for the first time since 2004. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.