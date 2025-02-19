3DownNation Podcast: CFL power rankings, Lewis rips Hervey, highest-paid free agents

John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss 3DownNation’s first power rankings of 2025, Eugene Lewis firing back at Edmonton Elks general manager Ed Hervey, Kenny Lawler and Robbie Smith’s monster contracts, Demerio Houston denying his wife’s allegations of domestic violence, Lucky Whitehead’s retirement, Cody Fajardo taking a $200,000 pay cut, C.J. Reavis suing Netflix alongside five other ‘Last Chance U’ stars, and how much the Winnipeg Blue Bombers paid their free-agent additions.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.