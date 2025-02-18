Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Canadian DB Kerfalla Exumé

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Kerfalla Exumé. He became a free agent last week.

The six-foot, 195-pound native of Montreal, Que. won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts last season, recording eight special teams tackles over 12 regular-season games.

The 30-year-old was originally an eighth-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft out of the Université de Montréal by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He made 25 special teams tackles as a rookie that year, helping the team win the Grey Cup.

Exumé signed with his hometown Alouettes in 2021 and played two seasons with the club, making 21 special teams tackles over 32 regular-season games. He signed back with Winnipeg in 2023 following his release from Montreal and made two defensive tackles and 17 special teams tackles over 14 games.

Collegiately, Exumé made 26 tackles, two interceptions, four pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over 22 games with the Carabins.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.