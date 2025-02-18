Ottawa Redblacks re-sign longest-tenured player Nigel Romick

The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed Canadian defensive lineman Nigel Romick, inking him to a one-year contract extension. He became a free agent last week.

The 33-year-old dressed for 12 regular-season games with the Redblacks last season, recording six special teams tackles.

“Nigel has been a pillar of our team for over ten years, with his relentless work ethic and consistent physical style of play,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “His leadership will again be a great asset to our football club this season.”

The native of Thunder Bay, Ont. was originally selected in the third round of the 2014 CFL Draft out of Saint Mary’s University. He has made 130 total tackles and one sack over 109 career games, winning a Grey Cup in 2016.

The Redblacks finished third in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.