Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Global LB Tyron Vrede

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Global linebacker Tyron Vrede to a one-year contract extension. He became a free agent last week.

The 28-year-old played nine regular-season games with the Redblacks last year, recording 16 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and one sack.

The six-foot, 230-pound native of Amsterdam was originally selected with the tenth overall pick in the 2021 CFL Global Draft. He has since played 39 regular-season games in Ottawa, recording 39 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, and one sack. He has also made five career starts.

Vrede finished his collegiate career with two seasons at the University of North Dakota where he recorded 55 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two pass knockdowns.

The Ottawa Redblacks finished third in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.