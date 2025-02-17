Montreal Alouettes bring back former all-star DL Dylan Wynn

The Montreal Alouettes have re-signed American defensive lineman Dylan Wynn, who became a free agent this past week. It’s a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

The six-foot-two, 290-pound defender played 16 regular-season games with the Alouettes this past season and made 12 starts, recording 18 defensive tackles.

“Dylan did an excellent job with us in 2024, and he integrated our group very well,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “This veteran is very physical when he’s on the field, and we are very happy that he will continue his journey with us.”

The 31-year-old native of Arlington, Texas played his first CFL season with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 following a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. He was named All-East Division as a rookie and helped the Argonauts win the Grey Cup.

Wynn spent two seasons with Toronto before a brief stint with the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots. He then signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he played five years and earned two more All-East Division selections.

The Oregon State University product has recorded 191 defensive tackles and 29 sacks over 93 career regular-season CFL games.