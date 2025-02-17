Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign DB Tyler Boatwright

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Tyler Boatwright.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound native of Hillsborough, N.J. played 33 collegiate games at Central Connecticut State University, an FCS program. He made 71 tackles, 22 pass knockdowns, two interceptions, and two sacks with the Blue Devils, earning an All-Northeast Conference selection in 2021.

Boatwright attended rookie minicamp with the New York Giants and New York Jets after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but didn’t sign a contract with either team. He also was briefly a member of the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

The Tiger-Cats finished 7-11 this past season to finish last in the East Division, missing the playoffs. The team will open the 2025 regular season against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 7 at McMahon Stadium with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.