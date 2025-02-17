Edmonton Elks make Robbie Smith CFL’s highest-paid defensive player

The Edmonton Elks made Robbie Smith the highest-paid defensive player in the Canadian Football League for the 2025 season.

General manager Ed Hervey paid Smith $270,000 in hard money with a $276,000 maximum. Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch negotiated the two-year contract.

That includes $140,300 in base salary, a $90,000 signing bonus, $20,000 in marketing money, $14,700 for housing, and a $5,000 travel allowance. He can earn $1,000 for being named a West Division all-star, $2,000 for an All-CFL selection, and $3,000 for Most Outstanding player in any category.

For the 2026 season, Smith is currently scheduled to earn $271,000 in hard money with a $277,000 maximum value.

That includes $151,300 in base salary, a $50,000 February 1 active roster bonus, a $30,000 training camp report and pass physical bonus, $20,000 in marketing money, $14,700 for housing, and a $5,000 travel allowance. The $6,000 in all-star, All-CFL and award incentives are the same as 2025.

The 27-year-old is in the prime of his CFL career. Smith was selected in the second round, ninth overall during the 2019 CFL Draft. He’s suited up in 72 career regular season games, recording 126 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Smith has recorded six QB takedowns in back-to-back years. Edmonton views him as a ratio-breaker at defensive end. The six-foot-one, 245-pound pass rusher brings two Grey Cup rings with him to the Alberta capital.

The Brampton, Ont. native played four seasons at Wilfrid Laurier University. He dressed for 37 games, recording 78 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, six passes defended, and four forced fumbles while recovering one fumble. The two-time OUA all-star won a Yates Cup with the Golden Hawks in 2016.

It’s worth nothing Smith checks in as the highest-paid Canadian non-quarterback in the CFL.