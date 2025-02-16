Elks sign DL Brandon Barlow after Ticats release prior to offseason roster bonus

The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive end Brandon Barlow to a one-year contract for the 2025 season after he was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation.

Barlow was due a $30,000 off-season roster bonus on February 15 and general manager Ted Goveia cut him prior to the deadline. He was scheduled to make $185,900 in hard money this coming season with performance and playtime incentives reaching a $209,900 max value.

The 27-year-old inked a deal with the Ticats for the 2024 season. He appeared in all 18 regular season games, recording 40 defensive tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. The six-foot-four, 260-pound pass rusher was one of the key free agent additions made by then-Hamilton general manager Ed Hervey, who now has the same position in the Alberta capital.

Barlow spent the first two seasons of his CFL career in Toronto, suiting up in 23 games with the Argonauts. He has recorded 88 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, 15 sacks, and three forced fumbles in his time north of the border.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Barlow spent six years at Boston College from 2016 to 2021. In 50 games for the Eagles, the Cohoes, N.Y. native made 128 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Barlow joins a reworked defensive line in Edmonton as Hervey signed All-CFL selection Jake Ceresna, fellow American Jared Brinkman and Canadian Robbie Smith during CFL free agency.