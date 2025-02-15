Stampeders’ leading rusher in 1957, Al Valdes, dead at 89

Former Calgary Stampeders halfback Al Valdes has passed away at the age of 89.

The native Calgarian spent three seasons as a member of the Red and White from 1956 to 1958. His shining moment came in 1957 when he led the team with 553 yards rushing on 111 carries to be named the Stamp’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian.

In total, Valdes played a total of 32 games for his hometown team and rushed for 607 yards and three touchdowns while adding 15 catches for 96 yards.

Prior to joining the Stampeders, the five-foot-nine, 195-pound back was a standout at Crescent Heights High School and starred in junior football with the Calgary Bronks, where he was the league’s scoring champion and MVP in 1954.

Following his retirement from football in 1959, Valdes coached hockey, soccer, baseball and football, while owning and racing trotting horses at Stampede Park. He served as coach of the Mount Royal College Cougars from 1960-62 and spent 13 years as a bantam football coach, earning a spot on the Wall of Honor at Shouldice Park. Professionally, he spent 25 years in the oil industry followed by more than two decades as a financial advisor, always remaining involved in the Stampeders’ alumni association.

Valdes is survived by his wife Faylene, daughters, Vanessa and Susan, son Ray, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.