Ontario Sportsbooks to try for 4 Nations Face-Off: USA vs. Canada

The 4 Nations Face-Off takes shifts to North American rivalry on Saturday evening when the United States and Canada meet in round-robin play. The winner will remain undefeated and be in an excellent position to advance to the final. We cover some of Ontario’s sports betting apps to try for the tournament.

The 4 Nations pits Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden in a tournament that serves as a proxy for the annual National Hockey League All-Star Game. Each team has professionals made up of players born in that nation. Canada enters the US game undefeated. The game will be played at Belle Centre in Montreal at 8 PM ET on Saturday.

bet365 Sportsbook

Why do we like bet365 for our NHL betting? The competitive odds give us a chance to find a winning bet on a regular basis. With the bet365 Ontario sportsbook, you’ll have access to game props and player prop bets for 4 Nations, with each game listed with moneyline and puck lines too.

When you see the “SGP” label next to odds, that means you can wrap it into a Same Game Parlay. Pick the total goals over/under, the alternative puck line, and 10-minute 3-way to build a three-leg parlay, for example. It’s simple to register with bet365: you’ll have an account in minutes.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Of all the Ontario sports betting apps we surveyed for 4 Nations Face-Off betting, BetMGM Sportsbook had the most odds. From moneyline to player, game props, to “double chance” odds, first goalscorer, goals+assists on a specific line, and much more.

BetMGM is unique in that it lists betting trends for each game. For example: find out that 84 percent of wagers on the Over/Under have been placed on the Over, and so on. We absolutely love the user experience of BetMGM mobile sportsbook: it’s the most attractive and easiest to use.

Caesars Sportsbook

If you love parlays, let us introduce you to Caesars Sportsbook. This app will satisfy the appetite of parlay bettors in Ontario for 4 Nations or any other sporting event. For the Canada vs. USA 4 Nations game, Caesars has so many parlays you may find yourself submitting two wagers on your betting slip instead of one.

We found the best odds for game props on the Caesars app, which makes it attractive for building a multi-leg parlay on your favorite choices as the Canadiens and Americans clash.

BetRivers Sportsbook

With more than 150 odds on the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game between the U.S. and Canada, BetRivers has plenty of ways for you to make this heated rivalry game even more interesting. Locate the 4 Nations odds under the “All Leagues” dropdown menu under the NHL tab on the BetRivers app or sportsbook website.

Two features stand out on BetRivers: the wealth of game stats available for each matchup; and the live in-game betting options. Many hockey fans prefer to place a moneyline or game-level bet, such as Over/Under or total goals AFTER the puck drops and a few minutes of action transpire. If so, logon and place a wager on 4 Nations with BetRivers Ontario.

Tips for betting on the 4 Nations Faceoff

The first two games of 4 Nations have shown that defense is not at the top of the priority list for many of these teams. It may be that players from different NHL teams are more readily mixed together as offensive weapons than they are as defensive schemes. Seven goals were scored in each of the games played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Finding good odds on the over are a wise strategy for this in-season tournament. We also like to push our money in on the top players. The ebay skaters, shooters, and passers in the world are often the ones that make the big plays. Look for Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Kyle Connor, and Jack Hughes to find the net and/or lend an assist or two, when seeking player prop bets for 4 Nations USA vs. Canada.