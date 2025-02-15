4 Nations Face-Off sportsbook promos: top offers for USA vs. Canada

Some of the best sportsbook promos are available ahead of Saturday’s 4 Nations Face-Off battle between the US and Canada.

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their first game of the round-robin phase and are co-favorites to win the title. We’re covering all the best promo code offers from the top sports betting apps for this best-on-best tournament.

Bet365 is offering new players up to $1,000 in bonuses if you sign up via the links below, while Sports Interaction is giving new players a first deposit upgrade of 125%.

Canada Sportsbook Welcome Offer Best Ongoing Promo Sign-Up bet365 Sportsbook Up to $1,000 in bonuses NHL Early Payout Sign Up Now! Sports Interaction 125% on first depost NHL SGP Bet Club Sign Up Now!

These offers are not available to Ontario users.

Bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 sportsbook bonus code is 3DOWN, and grants users two separate offers. Both are explained further below:

New customers can get coverage with a $1,000 safety net on their first bet. Just place an initial bet on a market with odds of -500 or longer on USA vs. Canada, and sit back and chill. If the bet doesn’t hit, bet365 sends you back up to $1,000 in bonus bets for you to try again.

Or players can use the bet365 bet $5, get $100 bonus offer. Make your first wager on USA vs. Canada of $5 or more and receive $100 in bonus bets, whether that first bet wins or loses.

Sports Interaction Promo Code

New players who sign up with Sports Interaction and open a new account with our exclusive link and collect a 125% bonus up to $250. That’s some sweet cash to put in your account and get rolling.

Here’s how it works:

Open your new account with our link and enter your user name, create a password and verify your location.

Deposit $10 or more and get it matched 125% up to $250.

Wager six times the deposit plus bonus amount on sports only as a playthrough requirement.

Wagers must be made within 60 days of receiving this offer. Players must be 19 years of age or older.

USA vs. Canada betting preview & expert analysis

Team USA blew past Finland Thursday night riding the play of brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, who each scored twice in a 6-1 win. Canada had a tougher time with Sweden in its first game, losing a 2-0 lead before prevailing on a Mitch Marner OT goal, 4-3.

The Americans likely have the edge in net, with Vezina Trophy favorite Connor Hellebuyck. The Montreal crowd will surely be emotional and loud for their home team, causing some disruptions to the US.

