Manitoba Bisons land highly-touted receiver Mekhi Tyrell: sources

The University of Manitoba Bisons have landed one of the top receiver prospects in Canada, per sources, adding Mekhi Tyrell to the roster.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound target participated in training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a territorial exemption in 2023 when he was only 19. He most recently played for the CJFL’s Edmonton Wildcats, making 18 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns over three games last season.

Tyrell became a standout during his grade 10 season at Murdoch MacKay Collegiate before transferring to Clarkson Football North, a prep school located in Mississauga, Ont. He drew interest from several top NCAA programs but academic issues prevented him from accepting a scholarship down south.

The native of Winnipeg, Man., who will turn 21 in March, has built relationships with several active and former professional players through Recruit Ready, a Winnipeg training program that counts star Canadian receiver and Manitoba product Nic Demski among its coaches.

The Bisons have a new head coach for the first time in almost 30 years as defensive coordinator Stan Pierre was promoted to the role in January following the retirement of Brian Dobie. Manitoba went 7-1 to finish atop the Canada West standings in 2024, though the team suffered an upset 28-25 loss to the Regina Rams in the conference semifinal.