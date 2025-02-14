Hamilton Tiger-Cats extend DL Casey Sayles through 2026

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Casey Sayles to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2026. He was already under contract for next season.

The 29-year-old played 17 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2024, leading the team with seven quarterback sacks. He also added 37 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery.

“Casey has been an integral part of our defence over the past two seasons,” general manager Ted Goveia said in a statement. “His leadership and work ethic sets the standard for the rest of the locker room and his commitment to the Hamilton community speaks volumes. We’re looking forward to seeing him remain a foundational part of our defensive line in the years ahead.”

The six-foot-three, 290-pound native of Omaha, Nebraska has suited up in 66 games over his four CFL seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2023-24) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22), registering 151 defensive tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns and 25 quarterback sacks. Sayles earned All-CFL honours at defensive tackle in 2023 after registering 50 defensive tackles, seven quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss.

Prior to his time in the CFL, the Ohio University product had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2018, 19) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). He also spent time in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks (2020) and in the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron (2019).