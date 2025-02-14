Calgary Stampeders re-sign QB Logan Bonner despite five-pick debut

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American quarterback Logan Bonner.

The 27-year-old has dressed for 17 regular-season games over the past two seasons with the Red and White, largely in a backup role. He started one game in 2024 and completed 21-of-36 passes for 284 yards and five interceptions.

For his career, Bonner has connected on 29-of-50 attempts for 378 passing yards and five picks. He has yet to throw a CFL touchdown or record a rushing stat.

Collegiately, the native of Rowlett, Tex. spent four seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Utah State for his final two years. Between the two schools, he appeared in 43 games and threw for 7,531 yards with 72 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. In 2021, he was named the MVP of the Mountain West conference championship game.

Bonner joins veteran Vernon Adams Jr. and former National Football League backup P.J. Walker as the only quarterbacks on the Stampeders’ roster.