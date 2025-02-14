Alouettes’ GM Danny Maciocia hires daughter, Bianca, as football operations assistant

The Montreal Alouettes have added three new members to their football operations staff for the 2025 season, including one with a familiar last name.

Bianca Maciocia, the daughter of general manager Danny Maciocia, has been hired as a football operations assistant for the team. The 25-year-old graduated from Concordia University in 2023 with a degree in human relations and organizational development, but has been around football her entire life due to her father’s 30 years of experience as a coach and executive at the professional and collegiate levels.

Also joining the team as a football operations assistant is Marco Ingelmo, who graduated from McGill University in December 2024 with a bachelor’s of commerce. He previously interned with the Alouettes in 2023 and had served as a video coordinator and assistant coach with the Redbirds football team.

Alex Vertullo was hired as the franchise’s new assistant video coordinator, taking over from Billy Bean. He served as the offensive coordinator for College Ahunstic at the CEGEP level last season, but has previously worked as an assistant coach with McGill, University of Calgary, Bishop’s University, Queen’s University, and the Université de Montréal.

“We have highly skilled individuals who work tirelessly and understand the recipe for success,” the elder Maciocia said in a statement on the hirings. “We are pleased with our roster for the upcoming season, and our football operations team has worked diligently to analyze our talent. I remain confident that we will continue to build on our great culture and that we’ll have sustained success.”

The remainder of the football operations staff remains unchanged, save for the previously announced departure of senior director of football operations Eric Deslauriers who has since been hired in Winnipeg. The full list of staff can be read below.

Danny Maciocia – General Manager

Pier-Yves Lavergne – Assistant General Manager

Jean-Marc Edme – Senior Personnel Executive

Marcel Desjardins – Assistant to the General Manager and Player Personnel

Allyson Sobol – Director Football Operations

Byron Archambault – Director Player Personnel

Rob McIntyre – Scout

Pierre-Olivier Breault – Director of Player Performance

Tristan Castonguay – Head Therapist

Sarah Bérubé-Bouchard – Physiotherapist

Julie Lamoureux – Assistant Athletic Therapist

Rachel DiLecce – Graduate Assistant Athletic Therapist

Rico Morotti – Head Video Coordinator

Alex Vertullo– Assistant Video Coordinator

David Deschamps – Equipement Manager

Domenico Manno – Equipement Manager

Matthew Iuliano – Equipement Assistant

Bianca Maciocia – Football Operations Assistant

Marco Ingelmo – Football Operations Assistant