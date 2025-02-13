Trying again: Edmonton Elks bring back receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. for second stint

The Edmonton Elks have signed American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

Dunbar returns to the Elks after previously suiting up for the team in 2023. He appeared in 13 games that season, catching 39 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns before being released in the off-season ahead of a roster bonus. He later signed with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks but was waived after playing just one game.

The 29-year-old returned to form with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season, rejoining the organization where he played the first two seasons of his career. In 18 games, he registered 76 receptions for 1,176 yards and five majors — the second thousand-yard campaign of his career.

In 60 career CFL games, Dunbar has caught 236 passes for 3,342 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Houston product was named an East Division all-star in 2022 and 2024.