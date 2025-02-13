Toronto Argonauts sign former Riders DL Bryan Cox Jr.

The Toronto Argonauts have signed former Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

The 30-year-old pass rusher played 17 games for the Riders in 2024, making 24 defensive tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. He first joined the team ahead of the 2023 campaign, notching 11 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in eight games.

The six-foot-three, 270-pound defender signed with the Carolina Panthers after going unselected in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played two seasons with the club before stints with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts. In total, the native of St. Louis, Mo. made 31 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery over 26 career NFL games.

Cox played five collegiate seasons at the University of Florida (2012-16) and made 98 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one pass knockdown, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 45 games with the Gators. He is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Bryan Cox Sr.