Official: Edmonton Elks sign former all-star punter Cody Grace

The Edmonton Elks have officially signed Global punter Cody Grace. 3DownNation reported the agreement last week during the CFL’s free-agent negotiation window.

Grace has spent the past four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, where he worked under the tutelage of special teams coordinator and current Elks head coach Mark Kilam. He dressed for all 18 games in 2024, punting 102 times for a gross average of 46 yards and a net average of 34.7. He scored seven singles and tied for the CFL lead with eight kicks placed inside the 10-yard line.

The native of Australia has appeared in 65 career CFL games, punting 383 times for a gross average of 46.8 yards per. He is a two-time West Division all-star and earned an All-CFL selection in 2022.

The Arkansas State product was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.