Former CFL defensive back Demerio Houston issued a statement following his release from the Calgary Stampeders on Wednesday, denying the allegations of domestic violence against him.

The 28-year-old posted the statement to Instagram on Thursday. It can be read in its entirety below but has been lightly edited for clarity.

“I would like to address the recent media reports about my family and I. Firstly, I have NEVER physically abused my wife!! Yes, I put my family through an emotional and mental

roller coaster; but have I ever been physical with them? Absolutely not! No one is perfect and I most certainly don’t claim to be. I am working on myself and plan to continue working on myself just as hard as I do on the field to be a better man for myself and my family that I love so much. I am deeply sorry for the embarrassment and disappointment I’ve brought upon my family and I. I am doing everything to keep their love and respect. I also want to apologize to Calgary, the CFL and my fans for letting you all down as well and just know I’m putting in the work on and off the field to be better. Thank you, to Calgary for the opportunity. And whether the next chapter for me is football or not, I’m willing (to) do whatever is best for my family and I!”

3DownNation exclusively reported that Houston had been charged with misdemeanour domestic violence in his home state of North Carolina. On November 21, 2024, Houston’s wife alleged that he struck her in the face with a suitcase during an argument, leading to his arrest. In the warrant, the issuing magistrate wrote the accused had a history of domestic violence against the victim but she had previously been afraid to come forward about the “physical, mental, and emotional abuse” as he was the main source of financial support for her and their three children.

The native of Shelby, N.C. was released two days after his arrest on a written promise to appear, with the condition that he does not assault, threaten, or harass the alleged victim. None of the allegations against Houston have been proven in court.

The maximum punishment for misdemeanour domestic violence in North Carolina is 150 days in jail, plus fines and probation. Houston is scheduled to appear for a disposition hearing in front of Judge Aretha Blake on March 20, 2025.

Neither the CFL nor Calgary Stampeders responded to 3DownNation‘s request for comment on Houston’s situation and the enforcement of the gender-based violence policy. However, he was released by the team shortly after the charges were made public, with head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson stating that they had “chosen to go in a different direction.”

Houston has made 158 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, 14 interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble over 40 career CFL games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Stampeders. He won a Grey Cup with Winnipeg in 2021 and was named All-CFL in 2023 after leading the league in interceptions.