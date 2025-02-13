Calgary Stampeders sign American LB Gary Johnson Jr.

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr.

The six-foot, 230-pound defender played all 18 games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2024 and recorded 10 special-teams tackles — tying for third on the team.

Johnson has appeared in 43 career regular-season games and two post-season contests over five CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Redblacks. The 28-year-old has amassed 35 special-teams tackles, 11 defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Collegiately, Johnson played two seasons at Texas after transferring from Dodge City Community College. In 26 games for the Longhorns, he had 150 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two pass breakups.

The Atlanta native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He also attended Washington’s training camp the same year.