Saskatchewan Roughriders sign three-time All-CFL centre Sean McEwen

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Sean McEwen.

The 31-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. made 17 starts at centre for the Stampeders in 2024, helping the team finish second league-wide in average gain per rush.

The six-foot-one, 295-pound blocker has played 132 career regular-season games since being taken in the first round of the 2015 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He is a three-time All-CFL selection, a three-time All-West Division selection, and one-time All-East Division selection.

McEwen played collegiately at the University of Calgary where he won three Hardy Cups, earned four Canada West all-star selections, was a one-time second-team All-Canadian, and two-time first-team All-Canadian.