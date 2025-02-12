Official: Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Blue Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially signed Kenny Lawler to a two-year contract, tying him to Steeltown through 2026. 3DownNation reported the agreement during the CFL’s recent free-agent negotiation window.

The 30-year-old was the second-highest-paid player at his position in the CFL for the last two years and topped the list in 2022. He earned $285,000 last year and is expected to make close to that amount in 2025.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound target has been one of the CFL’s elite pass catchers over the past five seasons, spending four with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was limited to 10 games in 2024 after suffering a fractured arm in the season opener but still recorded 41 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns.

Lawler was an integral part of Winnipeg’s two Grey Cup wins in 2019 and 2021. He has only failed to play in the CFL championship game once in his career, after signing with Edmonton for the 2022 campaign prior to returning to the Blue Bombers the following year.

In 62 career CFL games, the native of Pomona, Calif. has caught 256 passes for 4,108 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was an All-CFL selection in 2021 and earned West Division all-star honours the following season.

Prior to arriving in the CFL, the University of California product was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent parts of two seasons on the practice roster. He originally signed with the B.C. Lions in 2018 but failed to crack the roster, landing on Winnipeg’s practice squad later that same year.