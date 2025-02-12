Official: Edmonton Elks sign former Toronto Argonauts DL Robbie Smith

The Edmonton Elks have officially signed Canadian defensive lineman Robbie Smith. 3DownNation reported the agreement during the CFL’s recent free-agent negotiation window.

The native of Brampton, Ont. recorded 31 tackles, six sacks, and five special teams tackles in 17 games with the Toronto Argonauts last season, winning his second Grey Cup.

The 27-year-old was originally selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University. He has since made 126 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception over 72 career regular-season games.

The six-foot-two, 247-pound defender was a two-time OUA all-star with the Golden Hawks and helped them win the Yates Cup in 2016.