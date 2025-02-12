Official: Edmonton Elks sign All-CFL DB Tyrell Ford, twin brother of QB Tre Ford

The Edmonton Elks have officially signed Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford. 3DownNation reported the agreement during last week’s CFL free-agent negotiation window.

The 26-year-old was named All-CFL at cornerback with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season. He recorded 51 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and seven interceptions, helping the team reach the Grey Cup for a fifth straight season.

The Niagara Falls, Ont. native worked out for four NFL teams this offseason, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints.

Ford was originally selected in the second round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He signed with the Blue Bombers after attending minicamps with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. The University of Waterloo graduate recorded three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles during his rookie season while making one start.

The five-foot-eleven, 188-pound cover man drew renewed NFL interest in 2023, working out for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals. He eventually signed with the Packers, though he was released after training camp among final roster cuts.

Ford is the twin brother of Tre Ford, who has been anointed the franchise quarterback for the Elks.