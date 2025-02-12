Edmonton Elks release Canadian DL J-Min Pelley, extend Sam Acheampong

The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian defensive lineman J-Min Pelley.

The six-foot-five, 350-pound defender played 11 games with the team last season and made five starts, recording six defensive tackles.

The 26-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. was a supplemental draft pick in 2022 as the Elks forfeited a second-round pick to secure his rights. Over 29 career regular-season games, he made 25 defensive tackles.

Edmonton also signed Canadian defensive lineman Sam Acheampong to a contract extension.

The six-foot-five, 270-pound native of Brampton, Ont. was originally a second-round pick of the Toronto Argonauts in the 2020 CFL Draft. He was traded to the Elks in 2023 and played six games last season, recording eight defensive tackles.

In total, the 29-year-old has recorded 57 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and four sacks over 35 regular-season games. The Wilfrid Laurier University product won a Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2022.