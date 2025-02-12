Calgary Stampeders release DB Demerio Houston following domestic violence charge

The Calgary Stampeders have released veteran defensive back Demerio Houston.

The move came one week after 3DownNation exclusively reported that the 28-year-old had been charged with misdemeanour domestic violence.

On November 21, 2024, Houston’s wife alleged that he struck her in the face with a suitcase during an argument. The issuing magistrate wrote the accused had a history of domestic violence against the victim but she had previously been afraid to come forward about the “physical, mental, and emotional abuse” as he was the main source of financial support for her and their three children.

The native of Shelby, N.C. was released two days after his arrest on a written promise to appear, with the condition that he does not assault, threaten, or harass the alleged victim. None of the allegations against Houston have been proven in court.

“As an organization, we have chosen to go in a different direction,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson. “We wish Demerio well.”

The maximum punishment for misdemeanour domestic violence in North Carolina is 150 days in jail, plus fines and probation. Houston is scheduled to appear for a disposition hearing in front of Judge Aretha Blake on March 20, 2025.

Daniel Wilkes, Houston’s public defender through the North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services, declined 3DownNation’s request for comment on behalf of his client. The CFL Players’ Association also declined to comment, while the CFL and the Stampeders didn’t respond to 3DownNation‘s request for comment.

Houston has made 158 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, 14 interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble over 40 career CFL games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Stampeders. He won a Grey Cup with Winnipeg in 2021 and was named All-CFL in 2023.