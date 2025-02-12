3DownNation Podcast: CFL free agency, Lions sign Masoli, Stampeders cut Houston

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss all the latest in CFL free agency, which signings they think were the best, the B.C. Lions adding veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, the Calgary Stampeders cutting Demerio Houston following a charge for domestic violence, Patrick Mahomes wanting to attend a CFL game, and Zach Collaros calling the timing of the CFL salary cap increase “absolutely ridiculous.”

