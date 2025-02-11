Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign veteran LS Mike Benson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian long snapper Mike Benson to a contract extension through 2025. He was a pending free agent.

The 37-year-old Acadia University product dressed for all 18 regular-season games in 2024, his fourth season with the Blue Bombers, and made four special teams tackles.

The native of Winnipeg, Man. has played 157 career regular-season CFL games with Edmonton, B.C., Ottawa, and Winnipeg, making 23 special teams tackles. He won a Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers in 2021.

CFL free agency officially gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST.