Toronto Argonauts re-sign American QB Cameron Dukes

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed American quarterback Cameron Dukes.

The 26-year-old produced a 4-5 win-loss record in nine starts with the Argos last season. He completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 1,444 yards with seven touchdowns against six interceptions while rushing 57 times for 321 yards, 5.6 per carry and four majors.

The Shepherdsville, KY native originally signed with the Double Blue in March 2023. He dressed for 18 games as a CFL rookie, completing 65 percent of his passes for 760 yards with two touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing 35 times for 126 yards and eight majors.

During the 2022 season, Dukes spent time with the Vegas Knighthawks in the Indoor Football League. He played eight games completing 57.9 percent of his passes for 1,103 yards with 27 touchdowns against five interceptions while rushing 35 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

The six-foot, 205-pound QB played four seasons at Lindsey Wilson College from 2018 through 2021. He filled the record books for the Blue Raiders and finished his career as a national champion in 2020.

Dukes was a three-time conference All-American and three-time Mid-South Conference offensive player of the year after completing 63 percent of his passes for 7,706 yards with 86 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while rushing 317 times for 1,049 yards and 29 touchdowns in 34 career games.