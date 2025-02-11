Sources: Toronto Argonauts sign former Riders DL Anthony Lanier

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Anthony Lanier, per sources. He became a free agent on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old recorded 10 tackles, two sacks, and forced one fumble in 2024 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He earned $176,000 last season, putting him among the top 10 highest-paid at his position in the league.

The six-foot-six, 285-pounder was the highest-paid defensive lineman in the league in 2023. He signed his first CFL contract in 2021 and played four seasons in Green and White. The Savannah, Ga. native has made 61 tackles, 16 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 42 career regular season CFL games.

The Alabama A&M University product spent five seasons in the NFL with Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs. He played 15 career NFL games, made two starts, recorded 14 total tackles and five tackles for loss, and earned approximately $1.25 million USD.