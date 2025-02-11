Sources: Montreal Alouettes sign American DL Shawn Oakman

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Shawn Oakman, per sources.

The Philadelphia native played 14 games with the Edmonton Elks last season, recording 32 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Through 53 games in his CFL career, the 32-year-old has registered 122 defensive tackles, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and one special teams tackle.

Oakman won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022. He’s been named an East Division all-star twice and earned one All-CFL nod. The six-foot-eight, 280-pounder has been a disruptive force in the middle.