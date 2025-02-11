Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Winnipeg Blue Bombers OL Liam Dobson

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially signed Canadian offensive lineman Liam Dobson to a two-year contract through the 2026 season.

The 26-year-old was selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft and came into his own in 2024, his first year as a full-time starter in Winnipeg. According to Pro Football Focus, Dobson was the fifth-ranked left guard in the CFL, with a 64.5 score in run blocking and 65.0 in pass blocking.

The six-foot-two, 335-pound blocker was named a West Division all-star with the Blue Bombers last year. He signed with the team in 2022 after participating in rookie minicamps with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Prior to turning pro, Dobson played collegiately at the University of Maine and Texas State. In 2019, he was selected FCS third-team All-America and first-team All-CAA. He was also voted Maine’s Outstanding Offensive Lineman.