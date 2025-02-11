Official: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign receiver Reggie White Jr.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially signed American receiver Reggie White Jr. to a one-year contract. 3DownNation reported the agreement between the two sides during last week’s CFL negotiation window.

The 28-year-old played 12 games with the Montreal Alouettes this past season, recording 24 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound target first joined the Alouettes in 2021 following a stint with the New York Giants. He has made 95 receptions for 1,254 yards and eight touchdowns over 32 career regular-season CFL games. White Jr. missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury he suffered in October 2022.

The native of Randallstown, Md. is the son of Reggie White, who played four seasons along the defensive line with the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots.

Collegiately, White Jr. played at Monmouth University, which is located in West Long Branch, N.J. He made 249 catches for 3,373 yards and 31 touchdowns over 45 career games and was named first team All-Big South in 2018.