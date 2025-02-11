Official: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Jerreth Sterns away from Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially signed American receiver Jerreth Sterns to a one-year contract. 3DownNation reported last week that he and the club had come to an agreement during the CFL’s negotiation window.

The five-foot-nine, 175-pound target made 83 catches for 941 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He originally joined the team in 2023 following brief NFL stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

The 25-year-old had one of the best seasons in the history of collegiate football in 2021. He caught 150 passes for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns at Western Kentucky and earned a second-team All-American selection.

The native of Waxahachie, Texas previously played at Houston Christian University, which was then known as Houston Baptist University, where he caught 220 passes for 1,971 yards and 18 touchdowns over three collegiate seasons.