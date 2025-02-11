Official: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially signed Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb on a one-year contract. 3DownNation reported last week that the two sides agreed to a contract during the CFL’s negotiation window.

The native of Victoria, B.C. made seven catches for 94 yards and one touchdown with the Elks this past season, dressing for 11 games and making two starts. He also saw time as a return specialist, returning 14 punts for 160 yards and nine kickoffs for 168 yards.

The 27-year-old was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie season due to an ankle injury before catching 11 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown, returning six punts for 51 yards, and returning 11 kickoffs for 260 yards with Edmonton in 2023.

The five-foot-ten, 170-pound target finished his collegiate career at the University of Manitoba where he made 27 catches for 340 yards and five touchdowns over eight games. He also returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown.

Cobb started his collegiate career at Simon Fraser University where he caught 93 passes for 1,030 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons.