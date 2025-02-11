Official: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Canadian DB Josh Hagerty

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially signed Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty to a one-year contract. 3DownNation reported the agreement last week during the CFL’s negotiation window.

The native of Regina, Sask. played 15 regular-season games with the Edmonton Elks this past season, recording 10 special teams tackles.

The 26-year-old was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He spent three years with the team and made 23 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, and one forced fumble. He helped the team win the Grey Cup in 2022.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound defender played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan where he made 72 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 26 games. He helped the Huskies win the Hardy Cup in 2018.