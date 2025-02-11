Official: Montreal Alouettes sign Canadian OL Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

The Montreal Alouettes have officially signed Canadian offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon to a one-year contract. 3DownNation previously reported that the two sides came to an agreement during the CFL’s negotiation window.

The 27-year-old native of Quebec City, Que. started the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for the Ottawa Redblacks at centre before he was moved to a depth role.

“We know Cyrille well because we have faced him several times. I have been watching him play since his years with Laval, so I know what he is capable of,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “Despite his young age, he has played several games as a starter and brings a lot of experience and depth to our team.”

The six-foot-four, 310-pound blocker was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Université Laval. He made 29 starts over three seasons with the Redblacks.

Hogan-Saindon won a Vanier Cup with the Rouge et Or in 2018 and was named an RSEQ all-star in 2021.