Official: Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign three-time Grey Cup champion, American DB DaShaun Amos

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back DaShaun Amos.

Last season, Amos earned a place on the East Division all-star team and played a pivotal role in the Argos 2024 Grey Cup championship. The 30-year-old played all 18 regular season games with Toronto last season, registering 25 defensive tackles, five interceptions, three pass knockdowns and one defensive touchdown.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound Midlothian, Virginia native has played 76 games over his six seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2022-2024) and Calgary Stampeders (2018-2021), totalling 176 total tackles, with 168 defensive tackles, 16 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and one forced fumble.

Amos has twice earned divisional all-star honours (2019, 2024) and has been a part of three Grey Cup championship teams (2018, 2022, and 2024).

Prior to heading north of the border, the former East Carolina cover man spent time with the New York Giants (2017) and later with the Green Bay Packers (2020) then rejoined the Stampeders for the 2021 season.