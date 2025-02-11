Official: Edmonton Elks sign Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant

The Edmonton Elks have officially signed Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant. 3DownNation reported the agreement last week during the CFL’s negotiation window.

The six-foot, 210-pound native of Toronto, Ont. was limited to 12 games last year with the Montreal Alouettes, catching 46 passes for 486 yards and one touchdown.

The 28-year-old was originally a second-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft out of St. Francis Xavier University. He has made 128 receptions for 1,656 yards and four touchdowns over 55 career CFL games with the Alouettes.

Julien-Grant played 31 collegiate games for the X-Men and made 118 catches for 2,032 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also returned two punts for scores.