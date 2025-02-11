Official: Edmonton Elks sign Canadian DB Royce Metchie

The Edmonton Elks have officially signed Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie to a two-year deal. 3DownNation reported the agreement during the CFL’s recent free-agent negotiation window.

The five-foot-eleven, 203-pound defender made a career-high 87 tackles last season for the Toronto Argonauts, helping the team win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years. He added another 12 tackles in three postseason games.

The 28-year-old has played six seasons in the CFL, three with the Calgary Stampeders and three in Toronto. He’s suited up in 79 games and made 310 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Metchie earned $140,000 in 2024, making him the fifth-highest-paid defensive back in the CFL. He was originally selected in the third round of the 2018 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph.

The former Gryphon was born in Nigeria and primarily raised in Brampton, Ont. His younger brother, John Metchie III, plays receiver for the Houston Texans in the NFL.