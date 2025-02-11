Official: Calgary Stampeders sign All-CFL DB Damon Webb

The Calgary Stampeders have officially signed American defensive back Damon Webb. 3DownNation reported the agreement last week during the CFL’s free-agent negotiation window.

The five-foot-eleven, 195-pound defender recorded 68 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two sacks, five interceptions, two touchdowns, and one forced fumble with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2024, starting all 18 regular-season games at boundary halfback. He was named All-East Division and All-CFL for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old has played 54 career regular-season games as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Redblacks, making 191 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks, two touchdowns, and one forced fumble.

The native of Detroit, Mich. went unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University and spent a year on the practice roster with the Tennessee Titans. He made 131 tackles, four tackles for loss, and six interceptions during his collegiate career with the Buckeyes, earning a third-team All-Big Ten selection.