2025 CFL free agency: LIVE

Editor’s note: this page does not automatically refresh. Please do so periodically.

7:21 p.m. EST — News appears to have died down for the day, so we’re officially signing off the Live blog. Thank you to everyone who spent the day with us. Make sure to keep it locked on 3DownNation as signings will continue to be reported as they happen.

7:00 p.m. EST — There are 24 former all-stars who have yet to find a landing spot in free agency. The list includes REC Alexander Hollins, REC Steven Dunbar Jr., REC Lucky Whitehead, OL Sean McEwen, OL Ryan Sceviour, OL Sukh Chungh, OL Landon Rice, OL Philip Blake, DL Dylan Wynn, DL Woody Baron, DL David Menard, DL Julian Howsare, DL AC Leonard, LB Adam Bighill, DB Branden Dozier, DB Brandin Dandridge, DB Richard Leonard, DB Loucheiz Purifoy, DB TJ Lee, DB Ciante Evans, DB Tre Roberson, DB Brandon Alexander, K Boris Bede, and P John Haggerty.

6:25 p.m. EST — 13 players who have reportedly agreed to terms with a team have yet to be formally announced by their new club, including QB Shea Patterson (Winnipeg), REC Kenny Lawler (Hamilton), REC Eugene Lewis (Ottawa), OL David Beard (Edmonton), DL Jared Brinkman (Edmonton), DL Jake Ceresna (Edmonton), DL TyJuan Garbutt (Hamilton), DL Anthony Lanier (Toronto), DL Robbie Smith (Edmonton), DB Tyrell Ford (Edmonton), DB Godfrey Onyeka (Calgary), DB Reggie Stubblefield (Hamilton), and P Cody Grace (Edmonton).

6:20 p.m. EST — The Elks have also announced the signing of Canadian receiver Tyson Middlemost, who has been a reliable special teamer in Calgary.

6:05 p.m. EST — Edmonton has unveiled another signing, confirming the addition of Canadian safety Royce Metchie. Ed Hervey is taking his sweet time rolling out his hard-earned prizes.

5:50 p.m. EST — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats may not have announced all their moves today but fans needn’t worry. They are already advertising the jerseys of Kenny Lawler, Reggie Stubblefield, and TyJuan Garbutt as for sale on their website.

Did the #Ticats inadvertently let the cat out of the bag on their online #CFLFreeAgency page? https://t.co/l2pSzQ5BTS pic.twitter.com/4a96zaHsqA — Rick Zamperin (@rickzamperin) February 11, 2025

5:25 p.m. EST — The Elks have confirmed the signing of Canadian offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar, a former first-round pick out of St. FX. He is their second acquisition from the AUS program today, joining Kaion Julien-Grant.

5:10 p.m. EST — B.C. Lions’ general manager Ryan Rigmaiden told the media today that his team is moving on from American defensive back T.J. Lee and Canadian offensive lineman Sukh Chungh in free agency. Lee was the longest-tenured player on the team with 11 years of service, while Chungh is a local product from Port Coquitlam.

5:05 p.m. EST — Former Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Christian Albright has signed with the Ottawa Redblacks, providing quality depth for William Fields’ unit.

5:00 p.m. EST — The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed quarterback Cameron Dukes, who began last season as the starter in place of Chad Kelly before losing his backup job to Nick Arbuckle. The Boatmen’s QB trio is running it back.

4:50 p.m. EST — Calgary has officially announced the signing of Canadian defensive back Adrian Greene. The 26-year-old has previously started at halfback, where the Stamps currently have 2024 first-rounder Ben Labrosse pencilled in.

4:32 p.m. EST — Hamilton has officially signed Canadian offensive lineman Liam Dobson. He’ll slot in at right guard with Coulter Woodmansey likely moving to centre in the absence of David Beard.

4:31 p.m. EST — The Alouettes make the addition of Shawn Oakman official. A Justin Dunk report is money in the bank.

4:30 p.m. EST — The Stampeders have confirmed the addition of Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi, bringing the former Dino back to his university stomping grounds.

4:20 p.m. EST — The Elks have announced another upgrade to their secondary, confirming the signing of former Stampeders halfback Kobe Williams. The 26-year-old is well-respected around the league despite Calgary’s recent struggles on the backend.

4:06 p.m. EST — Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik is rejoining the team that drafted him, the Calgary Stampeders have officially confirmed. After having a career year with Toronto, the former Presidents’ Trophy winner could be a solid replacement for Cam Judge.

4:04 p.m. EST — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange, who posted a career-high 335 yards after joining the team last season.

4:02 p.m. EST — The Toronto Argonauts have found their answer to the significant losses they’ve suffered in the defensive line, grabbing veteran Anthony Lanier from Saskatchewan. The 31-year-old is on the very short list of players who can replicate Jake Ceresna’s ability to rush both inside and off the edge.

4:00 p.m. EST — The Montreal Alouettes have added veteran American defensive tackle Shawn Oakman, according to 3DownNation‘s own Justin Dunk. Many speculated the 32-year-old would retire after taking an assistant GM job in Arena Football but he’ll continue his career in La Belle Province.

3:46 p.m. EST — The Redblacks have added to an already deep QB room, confirming the signing of Matthew Shiltz. The veteran will compete with Dustin Crum and Tyrie Adams to backup Dru Brown.

3:41 p.m. EST — Calgary has added to its receiving corps, officially signing American Tevin Jones. The 32-year-old averaged over 18 yards per catch last season in Edmonton and could do even more with full-time starting minutes.

3:29 p.m. EST — The Edmonton Elks have officially announced the signing of defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba. It would appear that the team has found it’s next strong-side linebacker in the form of the ex-B.C. Lion.

3:17 p.m. EST — Winnipeg has officially said goodbye to future Hall of Fame linebacker Adam Bighill with a touching video tribute. Is there still a market for the 36-year-old?

What a ride. Thanks for everything, Biggie ? #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/CCRazx21q6 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 11, 2025

3:14 p.m. EST — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added a local depth piece in Canadian defensive end Brock Gowanlock, who played for the University of Manitoba.

2:55 p.m. EST — The Tiger-Cats announce arguably the biggest official signing so far, confirming the acquisition of outstanding halfback Dashaun Amos from the reigning Grey Cup champions. He’ll make quite the duo in the secondary with Jamal Peters, but his signing will only help tide fans over until the Kenny Lawler announcement.

2:46 p.m. EST — Ottawa has elected to add secondary talent in bunches, announcing the signings of Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke, as well as Americans Nafees Lyon and Amari Henderson. Watching how the Redblacks’ defensive backfield shakes out in training camp should be fascinating.

2:40 p.m. EST — The Lions have signed their second Vancouver College alum of the day, bringing home Canadian receiver Rysen John. After an NFL stint as a tight end, the former Calgary Stampeder has struggled to play a regular CFL role but joins a bevy of big-bodied National targets with Justin McInnis, Jevon Cottoy, and Brayden Lenius.

2:34 p.m. EST — The Riders have beefed up their Canadian content on the offensive line, officially signing Philippe Gagnon away from the Alouettes. Saskatchewan could have the flexibility to start just two Nationals in the trenches if they so choose.

2:31 p.m. EST — Another Canadian linebacker is heading to B.C. This time it is the pride of Vancouver College, Adam Konar, re-joining his hometown team. He was high school teammates with current Leo defensive tackle Christian Covington.

2:22 p.m. EST — The Lions have made yet another intriguing veteran signing, bringing in Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault. He previously played for the Lions from 2017 to 2019 and was excellent last year in Edmonton, though he turned 36 last week.

2:20 p.m. EST — American defensive back Will Sunderland is heading up the QEW to join the Toronto Argonauts. He should help replace the depth they lost in the secondary.

2:15 p.m. EST — The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran strong-side linebacker Derrick Moncrief. After seemingly moving on from 31-year-old Branden Dozier, Dave Dickenson has managed to find a replacement who is six months older.

2:12 p.m. EST — The B.C. Lions have re-signed Canadian defensive tackle Nathan Cherry. The former first-round pick has been limited by injuries but remains solid depth behind Christian Covington.

2:09 p.m. EST — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added some offensive line depth in the form of Canadian Jakub Szott. He previously spent time with the franchise in 2023.

2:04 p.m. EST — The Ottawa Redblacks have officially signed centre Peter Godber from Saskatchewan. That should be an upgrade over Eric Starczala on what was already a solid offensive line.

2:00 p.m. EST — The Lions have also shored up their secondary, formally signing American defensive back Deontai Williams away from the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Word to the wise, he is not somebody you want to see for chiropractic neck adjustments.

1:53 p.m. EST — More linebacking depth is coming to Vancouver, as the Lions have officially announced the signing of Canadian Adam Auclair. After shipping away one Presidents’ Trophy winner in Ryder Varga, Ryan Rigmaiden goes out and grabs another.

1:48 p.m. EST — The Edmonton Elks will announce at least one of their moves today, with Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant officially coming over from Montreal. The 28-year-old has a high ceiling and some evaluators around the league feel he can be an all-star if he stays healthy.

1:45 p.m. EST — The Calgary Stampeders have entered the fray, officially signing American defensive back Damon Webb. The all-star halfback should provide a real boost to a secondary that struggled last season.

1:42 p.m. EST — Another huge signing from the Lions, as veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is headed to B.C. The 36-year-old has nearly 18,000 career yards to his name and should provide experience and mentorship behind Canadian star Nathan Rourke.

1:40 p.m. EST — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially signed American defensive tackle Miles Fox. Another former Bomber follows Ted Goveia to Steeltown.

1:30 p.m. EST — The B.C. Lions have created the first real surprise of the day, bringing back veteran linebacker Micah Awe for a fourth stint with the team. With Ben Hladik, Josh Woods, and Ayinde Eley already in place, this seems like a bit of a head-scratcher.

1:28 p.m. EST — The Toronto Argonauts have formalized the signings of Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala, American defensive back Darrius Bratton, and American defensive end Celestin Haba. Some high upside moves that likely didn’t break the bank.

1:26 p.m. EST — Canadian defensive end Josh Archibald is officially joining the Montreal Alouettes on a two-year deal. 3DownNation contributor J.C. Abbott believes the McGill product has starting upside and could create an all-Canadian DE rotation with Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Lwal Uguak.

1:22 p.m. EST — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added arguably the best short-yardage quarterback in the business, officially announcing the signing of Tommy Stevens away from the Calgary Stampeders. The 28-year-old punched in 10 touchdowns last year — not bad for a guy the NFL tried to turn into a tight end.

1:08 p.m. EST — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have formalized the signing of American linebacker Brian Cole II. A versatile special teamer for Winnipeg with defensive upside, the former NFL draft pick may have more potential to unlock.

1:00 p.m. EST — After lighting up the legal tampering window by agreeing to terms with a boatload of high-profile free agents, the Edmonton Elks won’t be announcing the majority of their moves today, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji. Players like Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith, Tyrell Ford, and David Beard are being flown in for medicals on Wednesday morning before anything is announced. While no issues are expected, general manager Ed Hervey is a stickler for the details.

12:56 p.m. EST — Ka’Deem Carey has re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts. The 32-year-old running back played a critical role in their Grey Cup victory and looked like a new man while rushing for over 1,000 yards last season. His deal came down to the wire, though it was safe to assume he wasn’t going back to Calgary.

12:55 p.m. EST — Add to that a returner! Peyton Logan officially joins the Bombers after the team endured a revolving door at that position last season. 3Down‘s resident Winnipegger John Hodge believes this could be one of the most underrated moves of the day.

12:54 p.m. EST — The Blue Bombers have shifted to the other side of the ball, signing Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty. The University of Saskatchewan product is a big body on special teams.

12:51 p.m. EST — The Montreal Alouettes have made official the signing of Canadian offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon. After losing his starting job in Ottawa, the former second-round pick will provide valuable depth behind Justin Lawrence.

12:32 p.m. EST — Reggie White Jr. becomes the third receiver to sign with the Bombers today. After battling injuries in Montreal, he’ll try to re-discover his form in Winnipeg.

12:28 p.m. EST — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala is joining the Argos, in addition to previously reported deals for defensive lineman Celestin Haba and defensive back Darrius Bratton.

12:23 p.m. EST — The Bombers have doubled down in the receiving corps, making the addition of American Jerreth Sterns official. To quote Moneyball, they’ll need to replace Kenny Lawler in the aggregate.

12:18 p.m. EST — We have our first move! Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb has officially joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The pint-sized speedster was a BC High School AAA football MVP in the same year NFL receiver Chase Claypool won the AA award.

12:17 p.m. EST — Players agreed to terms faster in the communication window than the deals are being announced today.

12:07 p.m. EST — Ok, who’s first?

12:00 p.m. EST — Go!!! CFL free agency is officially open!

11:59 a.m. EST — We…

11:58 a.m. EST — Here…

11:41 a.m. EST — Good morning to all our West Coast readers starting their day on Pacific time. The action is just about to begin!

11:30 a.m. EST — We are 30 minutes out from the big show. In the words of Terrell Owens, get your popcorn ready!

11:03 a.m. EST — “It’s a great day,” Eugene Lewis posted to social media this morning. The three-time All-CFL receiver is expected to officially sign a two-year contract with Ottawa later today. He has already bid farewell to Edmonton.

10:46 a.m. EST — We have our first signing of the day! Winnipeg has extended veteran long snapper Mike Benson, who made four special teams tackles last year.

10:30 a.m. EST — Free agency is officially 90 minutes away, but who’s counting?

10:12 a.m. EST — It’s clear that future Hall of Fame linebacker Adam Bighill won’t be back with the Blue Bombers as they’ve decided to move on. Will he sign a contract today? It’s certainly possible considering how intent the 36-year-old remains on playing.

9:58 a.m. EST — Teams have had the opportunity to sign their own pending free agents to contract extensions for months. The team that re-signed the most players is Ottawa at 20. The teams that re-signed the fewest are Edmonton, Hamilton, and Toronto at five.

9:45 a.m. EST — An interesting name to keep an eye on today: Kyran Moore. The deep-threat receiver is coming off a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season, but he told 3DownNation on Monday that he’s close to making a full recovery. He has over 3,000 career receiving yards with Saskatchewan and Edmonton and remains only 28.

9:28 a.m. EST — Over half the players on our top 30 free agents list have already agreed to terms around the league. The top three who haven’t are OL Isiah Cage, REC Alexander Hollins, and RB Ka’Deem Carey. Cage and Carey are coming off a Grey Cup win with the Argonauts, while Hollins was recently cut by B.C. ahead of an offseason bonus.

9:17 a.m. EST — With the Ottawa Redblacks planning to move on, will Jeremiah Masoli sign a contract today? If not, don’t forget that reigning Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle didn’t get signed until three months after free agency opened last year. He even seriously considered retirement before the Argonauts came calling following the Chad Kelly suspension.

9:06 a.m. EST — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have already made a ton of free-agent agreements (see below) but 3DownNation reporter John Hodge is expecting them to add at least one more new name today. With players like Kenny Lawler, Adam Bighill, Tyrell Ford, and Liam Dobson not returning, the team has money to spend.

8:42 a.m. EST — It feels like we’re in the calm before the storm. Time for more coffee.

8:26 a.m. EST — If you’re feeling inspired by your favourite team’s additions in free agency, check out our Grey Cups odds page. We have a ton of sign-up bonuses and lines available but please remember to place bets responsibly.

8:10 a.m. EST — Not sure which players are pending free agents? Check out our positional rankings! We ranked all players by position — quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs, and specialists — and finished things off with a top 30.

7:53 a.m. EST — Follow our news breakers Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott on Twitter/X and Bluesky so you don’t miss anything all day long.

7:42 a.m. EST — There are plenty of talented players set to hit the open market at 12:00 p.m. EST, but some are already available after recently being released. REC Alexander Hollins, OL Kent Perkins, DL Antonio Alfano, DL Pete Robertson, DB Brandin Dandridge, DB Loucheiz Purifoy, K Boris Bede, and KR Terry Williams should all receive interest.

7:30 a.m. EST — Pending free agents were able to negotiate with teams across the CFL during the recent “legal tampering” window and several agreements were reached, though they can’t be officially signed until free agency gets underway at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Players with agreements reportedly in place include QB Shea Patterson (Winnipeg), QB Matthew Shiltz (Ottawa), QB Tommy Stevens (Saskatchewan), RB Jeshrun Antwi (Calgary), REC Gavin Cobb (Winnipeg), REC Tevin Jones (Calgary), REC Kaion Julien-Grant (Edmonton), REC Kenny Lawler (Hamilton), REC Eugene Lewis (Ottawa), REC Hergy Mayala (Toronto), REC Tyson Middlemost (Edmonton), REC Jerreth Sterns (Winnipeg), REC Reggie White Jr. (Winnipeg), OL David Beard (Edmonton), OL Liam Dobson (Hamilton), OL Philippe Gagnon (Saskatchewan), OL Peter Godber (Ottawa), OL Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (Montreal), DL Josh Archibald (Montreal), DL Jared Brinkman (Edmonton), DL Jake Ceresna (Edmonton), DL Celestin Haba (Toronto), DL Miles Fox (Hamilton), DL TyJuan Garbutt (Hamilton), DL Robbie Smith (Edmonton), LB Adam Auclair (B.C.), LB Fraser Sopik (Calgary), DB Tunde Adeleke (Ottawa), DB DaShaun Amos (Hamilton), DB Darrius Bratton (Toronto), DB Tyrell Ford (Edmonton), DB Adrian Greene (Calgary), DB Josh Hagerty (Winnipeg), DB Amari Henderson (Ottawa), DB Nafees Lyon (Ottawa), DB Royce Metchie (Edmonton), DB Godfrey Onyeka (Calgary), DB Emmanuel Rugamba (Edmonton), DB Reggie Stubblefield (Hamilton), DB Damon Webb (Calgary), DB Deontai Williams (B.C.), DB Kobe Williams (Edmonton), P Cody Grace (Edmonton), and KR Peyton Logan (Winnipeg).

Some players have already officially signed with new teams as they were released by their former clubs. These signings include RB James Butler (B.C.), RB William Stanback (Ottawa), REC Dillon Mitchell (Winnipeg), REC Tommy Nield (Saskatchewan), REC Dominique Rhymes (Calgary), REC Drew Wolitarsky (Hamilton), OL Gregor MacKellar (Edmonton), DL Mike Rose (Saskatchewan), DL Dewayne Hendrix (B.C.), DL James Vaughters (Winnipeg), LB Jonathan Jones (Winnipeg), and DB Robert Priester (Ottawa).

Welcome to the 3DownNation 2025 CFL free agency live blog!

We will be around all day to provide the latest news, insight, analysis, and rumours surrounding CFL free agency. We’ve done many live blogs in the past and we’re excited you’ve chosen to join us for this year’s edition. There’s lots of fun to be had over the next 12-plus hours, so let’s get rocking.