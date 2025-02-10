Toronto Argonauts sign former Saskatchewan Roughriders FB Bruno Labelle, one other

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian fullback Bruno Labelle.

The six-foot-four, 248-pound native of Montreal, Que., spent the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, dressing for 29 regular-season games and making one reception for 18 yards. He finished the year on Saskatchewan’s practice roster, which means he has been a free agent since November.

The 27-year-old was originally a third-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but was released shortly after his first training camp with the team. Collegiately, Labelle made 20 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns with the Bearcats.

The Argonauts have also signed American defensive lineman Greg Reaves and inked American defensive lineman Derek Parish to a contract extension, the length of which wasn’t announced.

Reaves spent the past two seasons with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL, making 55 tackles and eight sacks over 10 games. The six-foot-two, 240-pound native of Bradenton, Fla. previously spent time with the Tampa Bay Bandits, the Sea Lions of The Spring League, and the Los Angeles Rams. Collegiately, Reaves played at the University of South Florida where he made 210 tackles, 8.5 sacks, one interception, and three fumble recoveries.

Parish made 21 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and six sacks as a CFL rookie in 2024, helping the Argonauts win the Grey Cup. The six-foot-one, 240-pound defender played 51 collegiate games at the University of Houston, recording 158 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He was named second-team All-ACC in 2021. He was a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft but was released following a short stint on the team’s practice roster.