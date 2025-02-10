QB Michael O’Connor, first-overall CFL draft pick Josiah St. John highlight Team Canada Senior Men’s National roster

3Down Staff
Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

Football Canada has unveiled the roster for Team Canada’s upcoming appearance at the IFAF (International Federation of American Football) World Senior Men’s Championship.

Michael O’Connor is arguably the biggest name as he will likely be the team’s starting quarterback. The 28-year-old native of Orleans, Ont., who won a Vanier Cup at the University of British Columbia in 2015, was a third-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He dressed for 15 regular-season games with the Boatmen that year, throwing for 173 yards and one touchdown.

The six-foot-four, 230-pound passer signed with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021 but didn’t register any statistics with the team. In 2022, he signed with the B.C. Lions and threw for 157 yards and one interception, though he wasn’t retained after his one-year contract expired. He has been a free agent for the past two years.

Josiah St. John is also familiar to CFL fans as a former first-overall draft pick. The 32-year-old was the top selection in the 2016 CFL Draft following a collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma and spent three seasons along the offensive line with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, dressing for 22 games and making eight starts.

The Toronto, Ont. native was a member of the Argonauts, Lions, and Elks in 2019 before returning to Riderville, where he played 25 games with five starts in 2021 and 2022. The six-foot-four, 309-pound blocker moved back to Edmonton in 2023 and dressed for 12 games with the Elks, making five starts. He was not under contract in the CFL in 2024.

Team Canada’s roster was finalized after four identification camps were held across the country, which drew over 500 participants.

“The talent at every camp was exceptional, making it an incredibly difficult task for our staff to narrow the roster down to just 45 players,” said head coach Jesse Maddox in a statement. “We are confident that this group represents the best of Canadian football and will compete at the highest level.”

Other players who might be familiar to Canadian football fans include kicker Michael Domagala, who has played 27 career CFL games and was most recently a member of the Montreal Alouettes, defensive lineman Lamar Goods, a former four-star recruit who is the son of CFL legend Bennie Goods, defensive lineman Makana Henry, who played 76 career CFL games with Edmonton and Saskatchewan, quarterback Chris Merchant, who won the Hec Crighton Trophy at Western University and has since played professionally in Europe, and receiver Trivel Pinto, who was a second-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft but never played a snap in the league after receiving a criminal charge that was later stayed.

The team’s first task will be a qualification match against Italy in April. This will mark Canada’s first appearance in a senior men’s international tackle football competition since 2011, when they won a silver medal in Austria. The most recent competition was held in 2015 in Canton, Ohio, though Canada didn’t participate.

“We are excited for the challenge ahead,” said Maddox. “This roster is built to make a statement: Canada is back, and we are committed to setting the standard for Senior Men’s Tackle Football on the international stage.”

The full roster can be found below.

# POS HT WT First Last School
1 WR 5’11 200 Trivel Pinto UBC
2 DB 6’1 195 Hakeem Johnson Western
3 LB 6’2 235 Myles Manalo Western
4 K/P 5’10 195 Michael Domagala Carleton
5 DB 6’0 195 Jassin States St. Mary’s
6 TE 6’4 240 Chase Arseneau McMaster
7 DB 6’0 185 Kevin Victome Ottawa
8 RB/WR 6’1 195 Jourdain Alexis Laval Bulldogs
9 WR 6’1 195 Ben von Jagow Fukuoka Suns (X-League)
10 LB 6’1 215 Jean-Gabriel Poulin Western
11 QB 6’5 230 Michael O’Connor Penn State/UBC
12 QB 6’3 205 Chris Merchant Buffalo/Western
14 REC 5’9 190 Javonni Cunningham Cornell/Windsor
19 TE/FB 6’1 210 Antonio Valvano Western
20 SAF 5’9 190 Tommy Roadley-
Trohatos		 Sherbrooke
21 DB/LB 6’2 220 Frederik Lesieur Penn State
22 RB 6’0 210 Jamel Lyles Manitoba
23 SAF 5’11 180 Daniel Valente Western
24 RB 5’11 205 Ryth-Jean Giraud Montreal
25 DB 5’10 175 Vincy Biande Montreal
30 LB 5’11 240 Tamurie Bringi Laurier
31 LB 6’0 230 Max Nixon Western
35 SAF 6’1 195 Khadeem Pierre Concordia
37 DB/LB 5’11 200 Lourenz Bowers-Kane Western
39 TE/FB 6’0 240 Mitch Raper Carleton
44 LB 6’2 230 Jayden Lawson McMaster
49 DL 6’1 260 James Fleurissaint Laurier
50 LB 6’0 215 Ben Von Muehldorfer St. FX
54 DL 6’4 330 Lamar Goods Florida/Manitoba
55 OL 6’6 320 Josiah St. John Oklahoma
57 OL 6’2 300 Alexandre Marcoux Mcgill
58 OL 6’5 300 Owen Mueller Windsor
63 OL 6’4 320 Brandon Sanford UBC
68 OL 6’3 280 Taylor Burns McMaster
69 OL 6’5 320 Patrick Davis Syracuse
71 OL 6’3 300 Alex Hall Concordia
74 DL 6’1 280 Makana Henry Burlington Braves (CJFL)
78 OL 6’6 285 Philip Jeffs UMass/Western
84 WR 6’4 190 Dallas Dixon Simon Fraser University
85 WR 6’1 170 Jaylan Greaves Concordia
87 TE/FB 6’4 225 Hayden Amis McMaster
94 DL 6’5 250 Phillipe Lemieux-Cardinal Montreal
97 DL 6’4 255 Chris Larsen Manitoba
96 DL 6’6 295 Jacob Spencer Saginaw Valley/Windsor
99 DL 6’6 250 Arnold Mbembe Laval
Practice Roster
13 QB 6’4 200 Ben Maracle uOttawa
16 K/P 6’2 210 Adam Preocanin McMaster
18 LB 6’1 205 Shawn Charles Ottawa Sooners (CJFL)
46 TE/DL 5’10 235 Daniel Woloshin Minot State/Regina Thunder (CJFL)
60 OL 6’2 280 Jordan Sye Langley Rams (CJFL)
95 DL 6’5 275 Kent Hicks Manitoba
