Official: Ottawa Redblacks sign Grey Cup-winning DB Robert Priester

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially signed American defensive back Robert Priester to a one-year contract.

Though the 31-year-old wasn’t supposed to become a free agent until Tuesday, 3DownNation reporter John Hodge confirmed that the Toronto Argonauts released Priester shortly ahead of the CFL’s free-agent frenzy.

The five-foot-eight, 180-pound defender played 11 games for the Boatmen in 2024, making 28 defensive tackles, a sack, and one forced fumble at strong-side linebacker and boundary halfback.

The native of Tampa, Fla. started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018, making seven tackles in two games. Despite two stops in Edmonton and a brief return to Winnipeg, he did not play another CFL game until signing with Toronto in 2022.

Over three seasons with Toronto, Priester appeared in 26 games and made 59 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles, helping the team win Grey Cup titles in 2022 and 2024.