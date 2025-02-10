Official: Edmonton Elks sign Canadian OL Gregor MacKellar

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar, per sources. The native of Timberlea, N.S. was released by the Toronto Argonauts on Monday, a source confirmed, allowing him to officially join the Elks one day before CFL free agency was set to get underway.

The Argonauts selected the six-foot-four, 311-pound blocker in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft out of St. Francis Xavier University. He played 43 regular-season games over three years with the club and made 22 starts at guard, helping Toronto win two Grey Cups.

MacKellar started the first eight games of the season for the Argonauts in 2024 before landing on the six-game injured list. He missed a total of nine games and returned to the starting lineup for the team’s meaningless regular-season finale before being relegated to a depth role for the postseason.

Collegiately, the 26-year-old helped the X-Men win two Loney Bowls and once competed in the World Pipe Band Championships as a bagpiper.