Montreal Alouettes sign former Georgia standout RB Daijun Edwards

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American running back Daijun Edwards through 2027.

The five-foot-ten, 201-pound native of Moultrie, Ga. was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing 390 times for 2,083 yards and 24 touchdowns over four collegiate seasons. He also made 37 receptions for 343 yards, helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back National Championship Games.

The 23-year-old signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He rushed seven times for 37 yards and one touchdown over three preseason games but was released prior to the start of the regular season.

Edwards reportedly ran a 4.71-second forty-yard dash coming out of Georgia along with a 4.32-second shuttle, 7.20-second three-cone drill, 30-inch vertical, 114-inch broad jump, and 15 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.