Five Super Bowl LIX prop bets with Canadian connections

The Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) will meet in New Orleans on Sunday evening for Super Bowl LIX.

For the Chiefs, the game marks a deciding moment in their dynasty, as they look to become the first NFL team to three-peat as champions post-merger. Meanwhile, the Eagles are hoping to avenge their loss to this same Kansas City squad two years ago and earn the second Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl is the biggest spectacle in all of sports, with stars galore on and off the field. While Canadian viewers may miss out on some of the glitz and glamour without access to American commercials, bettors in Ontario can still feel like they are a part of the action by taking advantage of a few intriguing props with connections north of the border.

Travis Kelce – Receiving Yards (O/U 60.5)

Making his fifth career Super Bowl appearance, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is still two championship berths shy of what his close friend Zach Collaros has accomplished in the CFL. However, Kelce can surpass his former roommate’s total ofrings if he completes the three-peat — something the Winnipeg Blue Bombers failed to do.

At 35 years old, the future Hall of Fame tight end isn’t the dominant force he once was and settled for career lows in receiving yards and touchdowns this year. He wasn’t much of a factor in the AFC Championship either, but Super Bowl Kelce is a different animal. The world’s most famous jabroni has 31 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns in the big game alone, always turning it on when it matters most. Even though Philly has only allowed two tight ends to surpass 60 yards this season, I expect Kelce to get the job done.

Jalen Hurts – Passing + Rushing Yards (O/U 253.5)

Hurts has been criticized for having a down year in 2024, averaging just 193.5 yards through the air and 42 yards along the ground per game. He hasn’t needed to be the driving force of the offence with Saquon Barkley running like a mad man, but his four touchdown outing in the NFC Championship proved he is still a big game player. Remember, this is the guy who threw for 304 yards and rushed for another 70 yards in his first Super Bowl against the Chiefs and still lost.

Eagles’ QB coach Doug Nussmeier was a backup for the B.C. Lions when Damon Allen threw for 234 yards and rushed for 39 with two touchdowns in the 2000 Grey Cup, putting up those numbers despite an outstanding rushing attack. His current charge will have to be even better than that to win this game and could still put up outstanding numbers in a loss.

Longest Field Goal Made Yards (O/U 47.5)

Both kicking units have tenuous Canadian connections, with Chiefs’ assistant special teams coach Andy Hill had a cup of coffee with the Calgary Stampeders and Eagles’ special teams coordinator Michael Clay was college roommates with recently retired CFL linebacker Bo Lokombo. The possibility of a close game means that everything could be decided by a field goal but I just don’t see any kicks coming from distance.

Jake Elliott has been shaky this season for Philly, hitting on just one of seven attempts from outside of 50. Harrison Butker has had his challenges with the KC as well, missing time due to injury and attempting just nine kicks outside of 40 all year. With two high-powered offences sensing the need to pile on the points, I think we’ll see a lot of drives finishing in the red zone and the kickers only trotting out when absolutely necessary.

DeAndre Hopkins – Receptions (O/U 1.5)

A crucial mid-season addition by the Chiefs, the five-time All-Pro gave a shoutout to his former college roommate, Garry Peters, this week. Ironically, the B.C. Lions’ cornerback has been an expert at eliminating receptions from the other team in his CFL career and Hopkins has had difficulty catching anything in the NFL playoffs, hauling in one pass for 11 yards through two games.

Kansas City’s offence is clearly looking elsewhere right now, with Xavier Worthy becoming the target du jour. Nevertheless, getting plus odds on a player of Hopkins’ calibre making just two catches is ridiculous value. The 32-year-old had at least that in ever regular-season game he played for the Chiefs and should manage it easily with the Eagles focused on stopping other threats.

Super Bowl MVP – Patrick Mahomes (+105)

As tempting as it might be to put down a loonie on the game’s lone Canadian, Sydney Brown, to win Super Bowl MVP at +100000 odds, special teams tackles or garbage time interceptions aren’t likely to bring home the hardware. Instead, the lamest and most preditable pick here is probably the correct one.

Love them or despise them, it is hard to bet against the Chiefs right. Head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach, and director of pro personnel Tim Terry — a former Grey Cup winner with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats — have built a dynastic template to rival the Patriots. And if Kansas City prevails, history has shown that Mahomes will win his fourth Pete Rozelle Trophy — whether he actually deserves it or not.

He probably didn’t the last time that the Chiefs beat the Eagles, with Hurts putting up far superior numbers, but Mahomes just wins. The son of a former Edmonton Trappers’ pitcher, he has already guaranteed himself a spot in the Hall of Fame and will challenge Tom Brady in the GOAT debate with another ring.

It is really too bad that the Super Bowl MVP isn’t gifted a car anymore or he, Kelce, and Hopkins could pile in for the CFL road-trip that the All-Pro QB wants to take.