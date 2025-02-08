Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign fan favourite backup QB Chris Streveler

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed popular backup quarterback Chris Streveler to a one-year contract extension for the 2025 season.

Streveler completed 31-of-52 pass attempts for 343 yards, one touchdown, and one interception last season, going 1-0 as a starter. He has also carried the ball 87 times for 272 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, before tearing three ligaments in the Banjo Bowl and missing the rest of the year.

The six-foot-one, 216-pound native of Crystal Lake, Il. rejoined Winnipeg last off-season following a four-year run in the NFL as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets. He threw for 231 yards, one touchdown, and one interception and ran for 75 yards during his time south of the border.

Streveler spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Blue Bombers, throwing for 2,698 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions and rushing for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns. He joined the club straight out of the collegiate ranks at the University of South Dakota and was forced into action immediately following an injury to starting quarterback Matt Nichols.

The 30-year-old was especially effective during the team’s Grey Cup run in his second season with the club, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown in the West Semi-Final against Calgary and throwing a touchdown pass in the championship game over Hamilton. During the ensuing celebration, he gained cult hero status in Winnipeg as he sported a fur coat and cowboy hat while consuming an inordinate amount of beer.